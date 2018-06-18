Man arrested over death in Barnsley town centre

A man has been arrested over the death of another man in Barnsley town centre.

South Yorkshire Police said a man in his 30s died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Eldon Street on Sunday afternoon.

His death is being treated as suspicious and a 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

It has not been revealed what the man is being held on suspicion of.

A police cordon is in place at the spot where the man died.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A scene is currently in place in Barnsley town centre after a man was taken ill and died yesterday afternoon.

"At around 3.35pm, a call was received by police from Yorkshire Ambulance Service that a man, believed to be in his 30s, had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in Eldon Street.

"Officers attended however the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The exact cause of death is not yet known however it is being treated as suspicious at this time. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

"A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death and remains in police custody.

"Enquiries to identify the man and trace his family have been continuously made and remain ongoing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 605 of June 17.