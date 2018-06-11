Man arrested over crash in Sheffield which left boy, 7, critically injured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving over a collision in Sheffield which left a boy, seven, critically injured.

The 50-year-old man was arrested after a white Kia Sportage was involved in a collision with a boy on Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, at 5.25pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was travelling along Wensley Street from Upwell Street towards Hinde House Crescent when the collision occurred.

The boy struck by the car was on a bike ride with his older brother and was crossing the road at the time.

He suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital this morning, where his condition is critical.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw the car involved beforehand.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 750 of June 10.