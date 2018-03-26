Man arrested over collision involving Sheffield boxer released after questioning

A man arrested over a collision in which a Sheffield boxer claims he nearly died has been released after questioning.

The 30-year-old was arrested after a collision on Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, on Tuesday, March 13.

A Ford Fiesta and BMW were involved in a minor collision and boxer Haroon Karim, aged 26, claims that when he got out of his car to speak to the other driver he was struck by the car and ended up getting dragged along the road.

Haroon, who is also a taxi driver, has undergone a number of skin graft operations and said he will be out of the ring for months as he recovers.

He was due to fight next month.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.