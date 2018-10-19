`

Man arrested over car theft, drugs and possession of offensive weapon in Doncaster 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car, possession of Class A and B drugs and for having an offensive weapon. 

He was taken into custody after police officers stopped a vehicle in Conisbrough. 

Police recovered this vehicle.

In a Facebook post today, the Doncaster West Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “He was also wanted for seven other offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”  

