Man arrested over breach of criminal behaviour order in Sheffield

A man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of breaching his criminal behaviour order in Sheffield.

Police in central Sheffield arrested the man yesterday after he was found within the exclusion zone specified by the order, following complaints from members of the public.

Robert Nare, aged 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of breaching his CBO and has been remanded to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

PC Paul Briggs said "CBOs seek to prohibit individuals from undertaking behaviour that causes persistent issues for the local community. We will continue to arrest and send individuals who disregard their conditions to court at every available opportunity."

CBOs were introduced to replace ASBOs (anti-social behaviour orders).

They can be issued on conviction for any crime, and are designed to stop persistent offenders by setting out prohibitions.

Breaching those conditions without reasonable abuse, is a criminal offence.