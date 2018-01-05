Man arrested over axe attack in Sheffield street

A man has been arrested over an axe attack in a Sheffield street.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding before being released under investigation as part of a probe into an incident on Sharrow Vale Road, Hunters Bar, at 3.25pm on New Year's Day.

South Yorkshire Police said a man's foot was slashed when he was attacked as he made a delivery to a business.

He was approached by a group outside the business premises and an axe was produced.

A spokeswoman said: "A 36-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and has been released under investigation."