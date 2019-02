Have your say

A man was arrested yesterday over 11 burglaries in Barnsley over the last month.

The 41-year-old was quizzed over a spate of break-ins across Hoyland since January.

CRIME: Bus driver’s horror as man stabbed in Sheffield street



POLICE: Family of Sheffield murder victim issues heartbreaking birthday appeal

It has not yet been disclosed whether he was released or charged.

READ MORE: Man stabbed as mass brawl breaks out in Sheffield street