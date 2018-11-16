Man arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnap and false imprisonment of girl in Rotherham

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnap and false imprisonment as part of an investigation into historic child sexual exploitation offences in Rotherham.

The 62-year-old, from Rotherham, was arrested as part of the National Crime Agency’s ‘Operation Stovewood’ investigation.

He was arrested yesterday and later released under investigation.

Operation Stovewood was launched following the publication of a report in 2014 which claimed 1,400 children has been groomed and abused by men of predominantly Pakistani heritage while those in authority failed to act.

There are currently 22 separate investigations under the Stovewood umbrella, with 153 suspects identified and 300 complainants engaging with officers.

A total of 24 suspects have been charged and 15 have now been arrested and bailed or released under investigation.