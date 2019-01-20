Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell 

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 21-year-old Doncaster boxer, Tom Bell, who was fatally shot at a pub on Thursday night.

Police confirmed this morning that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Tom’s murder yesterday, and a 21-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Doncaster boxer, Tom Bell, was fatally shot at the Maple Tree pub in Plantation Road, Balby at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17

The pair were arrested in the South Cave area of Humberside.

They both remain in custody today.

Tom was shot through a window of the Maple Tree pub on Plantation Road, Balby at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital, but sadly died shortly after.

Tom is due to be formally identified later today.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Tom, who became a professional boxer at the age of 18.

He has been described by his mum, Tracy Langley, as a ‘loveable’ person who always ‘had everyone in laughter’.

Yesterday, members of Tom’s former boxing gym, the Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club organised a ‘justice walk’ in Tom’s memory with the aim of sending the message that ‘gun and knife crime will not be tolerated’.

Over 100 people walked the two miles from the Plant Works ABC in Shadyside, Hexthorpe to the Maple Tree pub in Plantation Road, Balby to lay tributes to the tragic boxer.

Detectives found a burnt-out white BMW One Series, just off White Cross Lane, Loversall on Friday that they believe may be linked to Tom’s murder.

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone with information or who has dashcam footage from the area.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 796 of January 17, 2019