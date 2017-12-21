Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Sheffield

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in Jordanthorpe.

A report was received from a member of the public yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 20 December) and officers later attended a flat in Hazlebarrow Crescent where the 46-year-old woman was found.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

A 46-year-old year man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.

An investigation is now underway and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 384 of 20 December 2017.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.