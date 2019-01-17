Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal collision remains under investigation

Have your say

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal collision in Sheffield remains under investigation.

The 51-year-old was arrested last Friday night following a collision on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, in which a 31-year-old woman died.

A woman died in a collision with a car on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough

CRIME: Police remain at Sheffield gun shop after overnight raid



He was quizzed after a black Subara WRX STi struck the fatally injured woman at the junction with Normandale Road.

APPEAL: Timeline shows key dates in police search for missing Sheffield teenager

The arrested man, who was not the driver, was later released under investigation.

COURT: Pensioner cleared of committing historic child sex offences in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 817 of January 11.