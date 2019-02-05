Have your say

A man arrested after a collision on a supermarket car park in Sheffield was held on suspicion of drink driving.

The 47-year-old old was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit following a collision on the car park at Asda in Handsworth on Sunday afternoon.

It has not yet been revealed whether he remains in custody.

He was arrested after a 64-year-old man was seriously injured in a collision with van.

A car was damaged in the incident and a trolley bay was destroyed.

The injured man remained in hospital yesterday.

More to follow.