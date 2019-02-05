A man arrested after a collision on a supermarket car park in Sheffield was held on suspicion of drink driving.
The 47-year-old old was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit following a collision on the car park at Asda in Handsworth on Sunday afternoon.
It has not yet been revealed whether he remains in custody.
He was arrested after a 64-year-old man was seriously injured in a collision with van.
A car was damaged in the incident and a trolley bay was destroyed.
The injured man remained in hospital yesterday.
More to follow.