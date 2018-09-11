Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager stabbed in Sheffield’s Corporation nightclub

A 21-year-old man has this afternoon been arrested by police investigating a stabbing in a Sheffield nightclub.

The man, from the Stocksbridge area, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently helping police with enquiries.

The scene outside the nightclub this morning

READ MORE: Corporation nightclub in Sheffield under review after man, 18, stabbed inside

At around 1am today (Tuesday 11 September), officers were called to reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed at Corporation nightclub in Sheffield city centre.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A review of the venue has taken place today which was attended by the licencing team, partners and the owner of Corporation.

READ MORE: Eyewitness speaks of panic after stabbing at Corporation nightclub in Sheffield

Licensing officer, Sergeant Adam Wood said: “There was a positive and swift response from Corporation staff following the incident and they took the decision to voluntarily close the premise immediately.

“Following on from today’s meeting and licencing check, they have agreed to put new conditions in place surrounding their search policy as well as the training of staff.

“This will include measures during the upcoming Freshers’ Week for university students.

“The venue will re-open for business as usual tomorrow (Wednesday 12 September).”

READ MORE: Teenager ‘stabbed in chest’ at Corporation nightclub in Sheffield

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 33 of 11 August 2018.