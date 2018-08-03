Man arrested in Sheffield after reportedly kicking another man in head

A man has been arrested in Sheffield today after another man was reportedly assaulted in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man yesterday afternoon on Gell Street.

It is alleged that man repeatedly stamped on and kicked the victim in the head.

The victim, a 36-year old man, was taken to hospital after the incident, but is thought not to have any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Central NHP said: "The Broomhall Team have today arrested and processed an individual who thought it acceptable to repeatedly stamp on and kick another male in the head.

"He is now spending his Friday night in the cells and will appear at court in the morning. Fortunately the male assaulted was not too seriously injured having received treatment at hospital."