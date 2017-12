Have your say

A man was arrested in Sheffield after being pulled over for 'drink driving'.

South Yorkshire Police said a 60-year-old man was pulled over on Queens Road near Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers said the driver recorded a reading of 48 micrograms of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The driver was arrested and was taken to Shepcote Lane Custody suite in Tinsley.