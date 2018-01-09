Man arrested in probe into human trafficking and sex offences in Sheffield

A man was arrested in Sheffield this morning as part of a police probe into human trafficking and serious sex offences.

He was arrested in the Callow Mount area of Gleadless Valley as part of an operation led by Cleveland Police into allegations of sexual abuse, exploitation and human trafficking.

Seven other raids, carried out simultaneously in Cleveland, led to another eight arrests.

Immigration Enforcement offices were involved in the raids, along with 150 police officers.

The operation forms part of an investigation into claims young women were trafficked in Cleveland for sex over a number of months and raped by a number of men after being driven to residential addresses.

Young women from the Cleveland area are also alleged to have been driven to other parts of the country to be raped.

Suspects are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to rape, trafficking, blackmail and drugs offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin, of Cleveland Police and who used to work for South Yorkshire Police, said: "Human trafficking, the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our communities by the most ruthless, will not be accepted.

"Today Cleveland Police, with partners locally and in other parts of the country, has acted, in strength, to tackle those who seek to benefit from the suffering of others.

"Our message is clear, to those who are victims of this vile abuse - there is hope. We are on your side, we can and will help you. We are here for you, and we are stronger and more determined than your abusers.

"To those who traffic in human beings, in human lives, who seek to gain from fear or weakness, our message is unequivocal - we are strong, we are determined and we will bring you to justice."

ACC Harwin added: "Cleveland Police take all allegations of abuse seriously. Victims are supported by specially trained officers and have access to a wide support network of professionals. Please, if you are the victim of abuse, do not suffer in silence. Talk to police, talk to support groups, there is hope."

Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner, Barry Coppinger, added: "Tackling human trafficking and sexual exploitation is not just about police officers, we must all come together as a community if we are to make a real difference."