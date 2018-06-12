Man arrested in crackdown on 'zombie drug' spice in Sheffield city centre

A man has been arrested today during a police crackdown on the 'zombie drug' spice in Sheffield city centre.

Five other people were also ordered to leave the area as officers took action over anti-social behaviour linked to dealing and use of the highly-addictive substance.

Officers have been out in force around Sheffield Cathedral this morning following concerns about impact in that area of the drug, which can leave users in a trance-like state, unable to move or speak.

The man was arrested for failing to appear at court and the other five people were ordered to leave the city centre, where a dispersal zone is in place to help police get to grips with the problem, for engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Police said anyone who refuses to leave, or who returns within 48 hours, faces a night in the cells and a day in court.