Man arrested for releasing rats outside Sheffield mosque
South Yorkshire Police were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave at 8.15pm on Monday (June 23) where it was reported a man had stopped at the side of the road and released three rats from the boot of a vehicle.
CCTV shared online showed a man freeing the rats outside Sheffield Grand Mosque.
An investigation is ongoing and a 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence.
He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
Inspector Alec Gibbons, of the North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We understand this reported incident has caused concern locally and I'd like to reassure you that we are working hard to understand the full circumstances.
"We have acted quickly to make an arrest and our enquiries will continue.
Inspector Gibbons urged the public to report any information to the police, by calling 101 quoting incident number 874 of June 23, 2025.
Information can also be reported online here.
