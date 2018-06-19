Man arrested for murder over death in Barnsley town centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of another man in Barnsley town centre.

The 43-year-old is being quizzed over the death of a man, believed to be in his 30s, who died in Eldon Street on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were called but were unable to revive the casualty and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed that he died of a head injury.

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been able to identify the man.

They want to hear from witnesses who may have seen him before he collapsed.

In addition to the man in custody on suspicion of murder, a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are being held on suspicion of theft.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker said: "An investigation into the man’s death is in the early stages, and we are working hard to understand exactly what happened and to piece together his movements prior to his death.

"Eldon Street currently remains cordoned off as we continue to carry out enquiries, which have so far including gathering CCTV footage and speaking to members of the public.

"What I would ask, is that anyone who was around Eldon Street on Sunday afternoon and saw anything suspicious to please get in touch with us."

He added: "At this time, the man has not yet been identified and our efforts continue to try and trace his family.

"If you have any information about how the man came to be in Eldon Street, or about what happened, please get in touch with us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 605 of June 17.