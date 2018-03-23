Man arrested for fraud as Sheffield benefit cheats warned they 'will be targeted'

A man has been arrested at a property in Page Hall for fraud and theft as police 'continue to target' Sheffield's benefit cheats.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Fir Vale Team said they attended two addresses in the Page Hall area this week over benefit offences.

The operation, in conjunction with the Department of Work and Pensions, resulted in one man being arrested and processed for fraud and theft offences.

And police said they would continue to target benefit cheats in Sheffield as they continue their crackdown across the city.

A police spokesperson said: "The Fir Vale team have been busy this week after a successful joint operation with our partners in the Department of Work and Pensions.

"In company with DWP criminal investigation officers, the team have attended two addresses in the Page Hall area which resulted in a male being arrested and processed for fraud and theft offences.

"We will continue to work proactively with the DWP in future to target other individuals who think it is acceptable to fraudulently claim benefits they are not entitled to, and take advantage of vulnerable individuals for their own personal gain.

"You have been warned!"