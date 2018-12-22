Man arrested for drink driving after car wheel detaches and hits vehicle on M1 near Sheffield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after an accident on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

The man was driving a Ford Focus that collided with a barrier on the southbound carriageway of the M1 at junction 33, for Catcliffe, at around 6am this morning.

Vehicles involved in a crash on the M1 at junction 33 this morning. Pictures: SYP Operational Support

The collision cause the front wheel to become detached from the car and fly off into the carriageway where it hit the vehicle of a young couple, who were travelling to see family.

The driver of the Focus was arrested for drink driving and is expected to be interviewed and charged later today.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support detailed the incident on its Facebook.

The team added: “The poor young couple now have to try and make other arrangements to get to see family for Christmas.”