Man arrested for allegedly attacking police officer during Sheffield tree felling protest

A man has been arrested today for allegedly attacking a police officer during a protest over tree felling on a Sheffield street.

Tempers reportedly flared between a group of protesters and police in Meersbrook Park Road, Meersbrook, at 12.20pm.

A 57-year-old man was taken away by police after an officer was injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended following a report that a group of people were obstructing the road.

"The majority of the group were complaint with officers requests to leave the area, however a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of willful obstruction of a highway.

"He has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

"The officer suffered minor injuries during the incident which did not require hospital treatment."

The fight for Sheffield’s trees has its roots in a £2 billion private finance initiative deal signed by the Labour-run council in 2012.

The contractor Amey is tasked with maintaining the city’s 36,000 roadside trees as part of the Streets Ahead road maintenance agreement.

Campaigners claim healthy trees are being unnecessarily destroyed but the council says the work is required to remove diseased, damaged or dangerous trees.