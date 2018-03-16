Man arrested at Sheffield tree felling protest bailed

Have your say

A man arrested at a protest over tree felling in Sheffield yesterday has been released under investigation.

The 47-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway in Kenwood Road, Nether Edge.

Several other campaigners have been arrested in recent months over their role in protesting against the felling on threes in the city.

Meanwhile, a number of officers were deployed to keep an eye on tree felling works in Sackville Road, Crookes, earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "No arrests were made and no-one was reported for summons.

"A small number of police resources were deployed to the site this morning, however extra officers were later required to attend following members of the public gathering in the highway."

The fight for Sheffield’s trees has its roots in a £2 billion private finance initiative deal signed by the Labour-run council in 2012.

The contractor Amey is tasked with maintaining the city’s 36, 000 roadside trees as part of the Streets Ahead road maintenance agreement.

Campaigners claim healthy trees are being unnecessarily destroyed but the council says the work is required to remove diseased, damaged or dangerous trees.