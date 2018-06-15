Man arrested after woman reportedly raped in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly raped in Sheffield city centre.

The woman, aged 44, was allegedly raped on Angel Street, near Castle Square, yesterday afternoon at around 4.40pm.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and he remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 4.40pm, police received a third party report that a 44-year-old woman had been raped in an area along Angel Street in the city centre.

"The woman is currently being supported by specialist officers while they continue with enquiries. The man arrested remains in police custody."

A Crime Scene Investigation van was stationed at the scene, where scaffolding is in place outside the old Primark which is being turned into a hotel, yesterday evening.

