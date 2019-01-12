Man arrested after woman dies in Sheffield crash

A 31-year-old woman has died following a crash in Sheffield last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the Langsett area of Sheffield, near to Hillsborough, last night.

Langsett Road (pic: Google)

A black Subaru WRX STi was reportedly heading towards Hillsborough at around 8.30pm when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Police this morning said a 51-year-old man who was with the woman had been arrested and remained in custody.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from motorists seen travelling in the opposite direction immediately prior to the collision.

Langsett Road remained closed this morning, with trams terminating at Shalesmoor and buses on diversion, as officers continued to carry out enquiries.

It is understood the collision happened near to the Primrose View tram stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 817 of January 11.