Man arrested after Sheffield nightclub stabbing

A man has been arrested after violence flared at a Sheffield nightclub, with one man stabbed in the hand and two more being seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to Cocoon in the city centre during the early hours of Sunday, February 17, following what police described as an ‘altercation’.

The entrance to Cocoon

Two men, aged 29 and 22, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with puncture wounds to the upper body, and a third man, aged 23, was treated for a stab wound to the hand.

South Yorkshire Police today said one man has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

It said the man was on police bail and all victims had been discharged from hospital.

A notice about the licensing review

It is not known at this stage whether the attacks happened inside the venue or on the street outside.

The club on the corner of Rockingham Street and Holland Street is subject to a summary licensing review by Sheffield Council.

A notice attached to the entrance states: “In the opinion of a senior police officer, the premises are associated with serious crime or serious disorder or both.”

It gives the deadline for any representations as next Monday, March 4.

The club was briefly ordered to close last June, following a brawl which left two people needing hospital treatment for minor injuries.

A DJ booked to play at the club that night said there had been 20 men throwing glass bottles at each other but the club claimed that while someone had thrown something at some other customers there ‘certainly’ weren't that many people involved.

Anyone who saw what happened in the most recent incident, or who has any information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 184 of February 17.