Man arrested after police chase through Sheffield ends when car crashes into wall

This was the wreckage after a car crashed into a wall trying to escape police in Sheffield.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit said the Mercedes driver failed to stop.
It then collided with a wall on Tannery Street, Woodhouse, at around 6.30am on Sunday.
The driver – a man – was arrest on suspicion of drink-driving and enquires remain ongoing.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101.