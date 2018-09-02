Man arrested after police chase through Sheffield ends when car crashes into wall

This was the wreckage after a car crashed into a wall trying to escape police in Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit said the Mercedes driver failed to stop.

It then collided with a wall on Tannery Street, Woodhouse, at around 6.30am on Sunday.

The driver – a man – was arrest on suspicion of drink-driving and enquires remain ongoing.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.