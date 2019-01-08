Man arrested after police chase through Sheffield city centre

A man has been arrested following a police chase through Sheffield city centre.

The 28-year-old man was arrested for breaching a court order, police said today.

Police said the man was arrested after a short foot chase

Officers from the Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team today said he had been detained following a ‘short foot chase through town’.

Police said he was due to appear before magistrates.

They were not able to give any further details at this stage about the chase or the alleged offence.