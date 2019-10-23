Man arrested after police chase crash in Sheffield

A man who fled after crashing a car during a police chase in Sheffield was arrested a short time later.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:34 am

The 34-year-old failed to pull over for police officers when he was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta along West Street in the city centre on Monday night.

A police pursuit was mounted and ended when the Volkswagen crashed on Fitzwilliam Street.

South Yorkshire Police's custody suite in Sheffield

The driver fled but was tracked down and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while under the influence of drugs and for assaulting an emergency service worker.

