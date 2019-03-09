Man arrested after incident at Sheffield’s Moor market

A man has been arrested after an incident at Sheffield’s Moor market.

The incident took place this shortly before 12 today after the man began arguing in the packed Saturday morning market.

The man being held down in the Moor market this morning.

Various reports suggest the man had a knife or a needle in his hand, while others say he had just stolen something or had had something stolen from him.

Pictures shared on social media show a number of market security staff and police holding the man down on the floor.

He is then believed to have been arrested.

South Yorkshire Police are yet to comment on the incident.

