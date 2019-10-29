Man arrested after disturbance at house in Sheffield street

A man was arrested after a disturbance at a house in a Sheffield street, with one resident claiming a knife was brandished during the incident.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:45 am
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at around 5.20pm yesterday following ‘reports of a disturbance at a property’.

The force said a man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody today.

Club Garden Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

One concerned resident said the incident spilled out into the street and a man was seen ‘wielding a large kitchen knife,’ leaving local people ‘frightened'.

No other details have yet been released.