Man arrested after disturbance at house in Sheffield street
A man was arrested after a disturbance at a house in a Sheffield street, with one resident claiming a knife was brandished during the incident.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:46 am
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at around 5.20pm yesterday following ‘reports of a disturbance at a property’.
The force said a man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody today.
One concerned resident said the incident spilled out into the street and a man was seen ‘wielding a large kitchen knife,’ leaving local people ‘frightened'.
No other details have yet been released.