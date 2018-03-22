Man arrested after 'assaulting partner' outside Sheffield cathedral

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner outside Sheffield cathedral.

Police we called to St James' Row by a member of the public shortly before 2pm today (Thursday, March 22) where they took a 44-year-old man into custody.

According to eyewitnesses, the arrested man had kicked a woman down the steps of Cathedral, leading to the police taking action.

The alleged victim of the attack, however, disputed this version of events and spent several minutes arguing with officers about their response.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said the couple had just been to the Cathedral Archer Project on Campo Lane.

She added they had just been asked to leave a B&B in Fir Vale and were currently £8 short of enough money to buy a tent.

The Star took the woman to the nearby Cathedral Archer Project before leaving her in the care of Framework on Paradise Square.