A man armed with a knife was arrested after he threatened another man in a Sheffield street.

READ MORE: Offenders to clean-up Sheffield suburb as punishment for crimes

South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to the incident on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, yesterday morning.

CRIME: Police cordon removed from Sheffield park as murder probe continues

POLICE: Car torched in arson attack close to Sheffield murder scene

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.