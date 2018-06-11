Man armed with hammer steals till from Sheffield McDonald's drive-thru

A man armed with a hammer stole a till from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sheffield during the early hours of this morning.
The incident happened at the fastfood restaurant in Penistone Road, Hillsborough, at 3am.
Nobody was injured in the raid and no arrests have been made yet.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a man forced open a window of the drive-thru and stole the till.
"The man is said to have been carrying a hammer however no threats were made and no one was injured.
"Enquiries are now ongoing to identify the offender and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 105 of 11 June 2018."