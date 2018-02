Have your say

A man appeared in court today charged with a burglary in South Yorkshire, in which a number of power tools were taken.

Terence Mousley appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with burglary.

The 47-year-old, of Oates Close, Rotherham, was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, April 24.

He was charged over an alleged burglary at a property on Dovercourt Road, in Rotherham, on Sunday, January 21.