A man has appeared in court following a burglary at a South Yorkshire home.

Daniel Ford, 29, of Zamer Crescent, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court following a break-in at a property on Eastern Avenue, Dinnington, between 11.55pm on Tuesday, May 29 and 12.50am the following morning.

He has been charged with burglary, theft and possession of a taser and was remanded in custody until he appeared in court again on June 21.