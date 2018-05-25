Man appears in court accused of murdering Sheffield toddler

A man appeared in court this morning accused of killing a Sheffield toddler.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, Martin Johnson, aged 19, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court accused of murdering 22-month-old tot, Erin Tomkins.

VIDEO: Shocking moment woman stamps on man's head in Doncaster town centre street brawl

Johnson, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, spoke only to confirm his name, age, address and nationality.

POLICE: Sheffield boy stabbed on city estate was local

READ MORE: Killer of Sheffield teenager, aged 15, still at large

District Judge, Paul Healey, told Johnson the charge was so serious it could only be dealt with at Sheffield Crown Court, and remanded him into custody until his next scheduled appearance there on Tuesday, May 29.

Johnson will be given the opportunity to apply for bail during that hearing.

Erin, from Gleadless Valley, died of severe head injuries at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, after being taken there for treatment the previous day.