Man appears in court accused of attempted child abduction in South Yorkshire

Officers investigating reports of suspicious activity in South Yorkshire have charged a 38-year-old man with two offences.

Craig Raymond Bradley, aged 38, of Morrell Street, Maltby, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Saturday, November 25) charged with one count of attempted kidnap of a child and one count of attempted abduction of a child.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on a provisional date of Friday, December 22.

The charges relate to reports of a man behaving suspiciously in the Maltby area on Thursday, November 23.