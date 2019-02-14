Man appears at court charged over Sheffield tram-train crash

A man has appeared at court charged in connection with a Sheffield tram-train crash that took place on the day the service was opened to the public.

Kevin Hague, 61, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, charged with driving without due care and attention and failure to comply with traffic light signals.

Hague, of Duncan Street, Brinsworth, is alleged to have crashed his DAF Truck into a tram-train at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road in Darnall, after failing to comply with a red light traffic signal.

The collision took place on October 25 – just hours after passengers were welcomed onto the service for the first time.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing, but magistrates fixed a provisional trial date for June 13 this year.

The tram-train was travelling from Parkgate in Rotherham to Sheffield city centre when the collision took place.

Four people were injured in the collision, one of whom was taken to hospital for treatment.

The tram-train project was originally due to be operational in 2015 at a cost of £15 million.

It finally launched on October 25 last year - some three years late – at a total cost of £75 million.

Another tram-train was involved in a collision at the same junction on November 30, 2018.

