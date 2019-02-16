Man and woman charged with murder over brutal killing of man at South Yorkshire beauty spot appear in court

A man and a woman charged with murder over the brutal killing of a man near a South Yorkshire beauty spot have appeared in court.

48-year-old Gary Dean was attacked in a wooded area of the Trans-Penning Trail behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common – close to where he lived – on Thursday, September 6.

Gary Dean.

41-year-old Scott Dawson from Allotts Court, Barnsley and 71-year-old Carol Dawson of Stonewood Grove were charged yesterday and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning accused of his murder.

They were remanded for trial and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.