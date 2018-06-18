Man and woman arrested over attempted murder in Rotherham

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing in Rotherham.

The 25-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested after police officers were alerted to a disturbance in Eldon Road, Eastwood, at 1.20am today and found two men with stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police said the injured men, who were 21 and 49, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The younger man was stabbed in his stomach and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The older man sustained a minor injury to his arm during the incident.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for information and witnesses.

"The 45-year-old woman and 25-year-old man currently remain in custody as enquiries continue."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 59 of June 18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.