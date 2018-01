A man and woman have been charged with robbery after a woman had her bag stolen in a Barnsley street.

Jordan Glover, aged 23 and Jodie Bradley, 24, both of Dodworth Road, Barnsley, were charged with one count of robbery on Friday over an incident on New Year's Day.

A 35-year-old woman was robbed as she walked along Pitt Street, Wombwell, at around 2am.

The suspects have been released until their next appearance at court on Friday, February 2.