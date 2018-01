A man and woman from Barnsley have been charged with supplying drugs including heroin, crack cocaine and the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Gareth Featherstone and Claire Gough, both of no fixed abode, were charged after a raid of a property in Hopwood Street, Barnsley, last September.

They appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday and were remanded into custody until their next hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.