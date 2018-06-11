Man and two women due in court over post office robbery in Sheffield

A man and two women are due in court today over a post office robbery in a Sheffield suburb.

They have been charged in connection with a raid at the post office on the corner of Spa View Road and Spa View Avenue, Hackenthorpe, on Saturday afternoon.

A woman allegedly threatened a member of staff and a customer with a knife during the incident before a quantity of cash and cigarettes were taken.

Maria Scott, age 50, of no-fixed-address, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Darryl Tomlinson, 30, of Weakland Crescent, Hackenthorpe, has been charged with handling stolen goods and Beverley Tomlinson, 50, also of Weakland Crescent, Hackenthorpe, has been charged with assisting an offender.

All three were remanded in police custody over the weekend and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.