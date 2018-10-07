Man and girl injured after car hits lamppost and spins on busy Sheffield road  

Two people were injured when a car hit a lamppost and spun in the road.

The silver Audi A3 was travelling along Shepcote Lane, Tinlsey, towards Sheffield when it crashed into the lamppost near to the Betafence business park.

Shepcote Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Google

Police said the car spun in the road before coming to a rest in the centre of the carriageway.

A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. A 16-year-old girl suffered minor injuries. Both were passengers in the vehicle.

The incident happened yesterday at about 1.45pm.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 507 of 6 October 2018.