Man and boy charged with Doncaster burglary offences

A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in connection with two burglaries in Doncaster.

Liam Askin, of East Lane, Stainforth, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 6 charged with two counts of burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on January 14, 2018.

The burglaries are alleged to have been committed in September 2017, one at a residential property and one at a supermarket.

In the residential burglary, it is reported that two vehicles were taken.

A 15-year-old boy has also been charged in connection with the same offences.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 4.

He is next due to appear before magistrates on January 31, 2018.