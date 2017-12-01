Man and boy arrested over post office robbery in Sheffield

A man and boy have been arrested and quizzed over a post office raid in Sheffield.

The 25-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were questioned this week over a robbery at Manor Park post office on Monday, November 20.

Two robbers, with their faces covered, threatened staff with a black handgun and escaped with cash.

One of the culprits was white, wore black clothing and a black motorcycle helmet.

The other was also white, wore black clothing with the hood up and a black scarf covering his face.

They fled on a gold-bronze coloured motorbike.

The suspects have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.