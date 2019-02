A man has been airlifted to hospital in Sheffield after being stabbed in the stomach this morning.

Police and paramedics rushed to Eagle Place in Retford at around 11am following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Air ambulance

Officers confirmed that a 37-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach.

The air ambulance was seen leaving the Northern General Hospital this morning and flying towards Retford.

The 37-year-old has now been airlifted to the Northern General Hospital and is receiving treatment.