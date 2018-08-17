Man, aged 29, stabbed on Sheffield street

Have your say

A 29-year-old man is this evening in hospital after another stabbing in Sheffield.

Police were called today at about 4.50pm to Gleadless Road, in Gleadless.

A man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen and taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident took place outside the chemists at the Newfield Green shopping parade.

The area remains cordoned off this evening.

Nobody has yet been arrested.

Police have asked any witnesses to call 101, quoting the incident number 697 of August 17.