Man, aged 29, charged with sexually assaulting on-duty police officer in Sheffield

A man has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting an on-duty police officer in Sheffield.

Luca Jelic appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with attempting to rape a woman, assaulting two police officers and sexually assaulting one of the officers.

The 29-year-old, of Scotland Street, in Sheffield city centre, is also charged with possession of class A drugs and criminal damage.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Monday, May 28.

He was arrested following an incident in the early hours of Friday, when two police officers were allegedly assaulted while investigating a report of an attempted rape on Scotland Street.